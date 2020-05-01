Sports Nutrition Market Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Industry Demand Insight Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Business Review and Regional Analysis 2025

The report on sports nutrition market, gives an in-depth analysis of sports nutrition industry based on aspects that are very important for the market study. Factors like production, market share, revenue rate, regions and key players define a market study start to end. This report gives an overview of market valued in the year 2019 and its growth in the coming years till 2025. It also predicts the CAGR.

In addition, demand and growth of distribution channels in developing countries will provide opportunities for the sports nutrition market growth in the coming years. Rise in the disposable income and rapid urbanization are anticipated to increase the growth of sports nutrition market. Number of cost affective fake products are affecting the sale of companies and easy availability of these products are propelled to hinder the growth of sports nutrition market. Increase in the number of distribution channels is anticipated to provide opportunities for growth of sports nutrition industry over the forecast period.

Products of sports nutrition consists of supplements, sports drinks and food which contains isotonic powder, protein powder, supplement powder, tablets/ capsules, carbohydrate drinks, energy bars, protein bars and more. Global sports nutrition market is estimated to experience a substantial growth because of increase in recreational users and changing lifestyle in the coming years. Moreover, rise in the awareness for fitness centers and health clubs is projected to surge the sports nutrition market during the forecast period. Sports nutrition drinks are mostly consumed by athletes to replace the level of water in the body. Body builders are the main users of supplements of sports.

Sports supplements are sold in the form of powders, pills and capsules. The main category of supplements involve meal replacement powders, muscle builders, weight gainers and performance enhancers. Meal replacement powders are mainly used by women for management and loss of weight. Rise in the fitness centers and health clubs are creating wide ability for the growth of the sports nutrition products. Whey and soy are the sources of proteins used in the nutritional bars.

Several rules of government for the quality of sports nutrition products are stringent and are changing in different areas. In U.S, NSF Internationals Certified for Sport created the supplement label facts that have the original constituents of the products, protecting against recognizing the banned and adulterated ingredients. NSF GMP process of certification requires manufacturers to following strict audit process of manufacturing to suffice the guidelines fixed by NSF.

Global sports nutrition market segmentation is based on product type, distribution channel, end-user and region. On the basis of product type, sports nutrition market is divided into supplement powder, protein powder, drink powder, tablets/ capsules, RTD protein drinks, carbohydrate drinks, energy/ carbohydrate bars, protein bars and others. On the basis of distribution channel, market is divided into small retail, fitness institution, specialty & drug stores, large retail & mass merchandisers and more. Based on end-user, market is divided into body builders, athletes, lifestyle users and recreational users.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of sports nutrition market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. U.S sports nutrition market size is anticipated to increase in the coming years. Asia Pacific is propelled to show the extraordinary growth during the forecast period.

Key players involved in the development of global sport nutrition market are Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd., Abbott Nutrition, GNC Holdings, Coca Cola Company, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals and more.

Key Segments in the “Global Sports Nutrition Market” report are:

By Product Type, market is segmented into:

Supplement powder

Protein powder

Drink powder

Tablets/ capsules

RTD protein drinks

Carbohydrate drinks

Energy/ carbohydrate bars

Protein bars

Others

By Distribution Channel, market is segmented into:

Small retail

Fitness institution

Specialty & Drug stores

Large retail & mass merchandisers

Others

By End-User, market is segmented into:

Body builders

Athletes

Lifestyle users

Recreational users

By Region, market is segmented into:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Sports Nutrition Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the Sports Nutrition market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

-Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

