Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements market is accounted for $40.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $79.6 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2015 to 2022. Demand for protein-based sports nutrition products, surge in promotional activities of sports nutrition products and increasing health awareness among people will the drive the market growth. However, side effects from ingredients used in sport supplements will restrain the market growth.

Sports foods product is the largest segment in the Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements market due to their increased health and nutrition benefits. North America commanded the largest market followed by Europe due to the demand for protein based sports products in both the regions.

Some of the key players in global Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements market are Abbott Laboratorie, Maxinutrition Ltd, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Glanbia Plc, Monster Beverage Corporation, Nestle, Yakult Honsha, Unilever and Red Bull.

Product Types Covered:

Sports foods

Sports supplements

Sports drinks

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

