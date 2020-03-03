Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements market is accounted for $40.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $79.6 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2015 to 2022. Demand for protein-based sports nutrition products, surge in promotional activities of sports nutrition products and increasing health awareness among people will the drive the market growth. However, side effects from ingredients used in sport supplements will restrain the market growth.
Sports foods product is the largest segment in the Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements market due to their increased health and nutrition benefits. North America commanded the largest market followed by Europe due to the demand for protein based sports products in both the regions.
Some of the key players in global Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements market are Abbott Laboratorie, Maxinutrition Ltd, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Glanbia Plc, Monster Beverage Corporation, Nestle, Yakult Honsha, Unilever and Red Bull.
Product Types Covered:
Sports foods
Sports supplements
Sports drinks
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
n
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sports foods
5.3 Sports supplements
5.4 Sports drinks
6 Global Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements Market, By Geography
6.1 North America
6.1.1 US
6.1.2 Canada
6.1.3 Mexico
6.2 Europe
6.2.1 Germany
6.2.2 France
6.2.3 Italy
6.2.4 UK
6.2.5 Spain
6.2.6 Rest of Europe
6.3 Asia Pacific
6.3.1 Japan
6.3.2 China
6.3.3 India
6.3.4 Australia
6.3.5 New Zealand
6.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
6.4 Rest of the World
6.4.1 Middle East
6.4.2 Brazil
6.4.3 Argentina
6.4.4 South Africa
6.4.5 Egypt
7 Key Developments
7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
7.3 New Product Launch
7.4 Expansions
7.5 Other Key Strategies
8 Company Profiling
8.1 Abbott Laboratories
8.2 Maxinutrition Ltd
8.3 PepsiCo
8.4 The Coca-Cola Company
8.5 Glanbia Plc
8.6 Monster Beverage Corporation
8.7 Nestle
8.8 Yakult Honsha
8.9 Unilever
8.10 Red Bull
