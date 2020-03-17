Sports Medicine Devices Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2025 – DJO Global, Zimmer Biomet, STRYKER, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes

Body Reconstruction and Repair are driving the market for sports medicine devices over the forecast period, in the product segment

According to a new market research study titled ‘Sports Medicine Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product and Application, the global sports medicine devices market is expected to reach US$ 10,662.5 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,822.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global sports medicine devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global sports medicine devices market, based on the product was body reconstruction and repair, body support and accessories. In 2017, the body reconstruction and repair segment held the largest share of the market, by product. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to its benefits such as, reduced pain and swelling, better functioning, and early repairing of the damaged body part.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001113/

Company Profiles

DJO Global

Zimmer Biomet

STRYKER

Smith & Nephew

DePuy Synthes

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Arthrex, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc.

The market for sports medicine devices is expected to grow significantly due to Increasing Incidences of Sports Injuries, rising demand for minimally invasive methods as well as the presence of various sports medicine associations. In addition, the introduction of advanced technology in the field of sports medicine devices is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the sports medicine devices market in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players operating in sports medicine devices market are DJO Global, Zimmer Biomet, STRYKER, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., and RTI Surgical, Inc. The market players are focused towards introducing new and innovative products in the market to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in July, 2018, Wright Medical Group N.V launched PROstep Minimally Invasive Surgery System. The system provides a minimally invasive, that involves specially designed implants and instrumentation for percutaneous surgery of the foot. These product innovations and launches are expected to propel the growth of the sports medicine devices market during the forecast period.

The report segments the global Sports Medicine Devices market as follows:

Global Sports Medicine Devices Market – By Product



Body Reconstruction and Repair

Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices

Orthobiologics

Arthroscopy Devices

Prosthetic

Body Support

Braces

Thermal Therapy Devices

Topical Pain Relief

Compression Clothing

Others

Accessories

Global Sports Medicine Devices Market – By Application

Knee

Shoulder

Ankle/Foot

Elbow & Wrist

Others

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001113/

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the sports medicine devices market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global sports medicine devices market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]