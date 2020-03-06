Sports Market 2020 Global Demand Growth Analysis- Dallas Cowboys, Manchester United, Futbol Club Barcelona S.L

Sports Global Market Report 2020

The sports market includes establishments offering spectator sports and participatory sports. Spectator sports includes teams or clubs and independent athletes primarily involved in presenting sporting events before a paying audience. The owners of racing participants primarily involved in entering the participants into racing events or other spectator sports events and the sports trainers who are involved in providing specialized services to support participants in sports events or competitions are part of this industry. The establishments involved in operating race tracks are also included in this industry. Sports market in this report is segmented into Participatory Sports and Spectator Sports.

North America was the largest region in the sports market in 2017, accounting for 33% market share. This was mainly due to highly developed sports infrastructure, high disposable income Increase in number of foreign tourists Increasing corporate investments in sports Increasing broadcasting and media revenues, high popularity of sports such as American football, baseball, basketball, tennis, and wrestling, and government initiatives to promote sports. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% market share. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 3% market share.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are

Dallas Cowboys, Manchester United, Futbol Club Barcelona S.L, Real Madrid, FC Bayern Munich AG

Sports organizers or team franchises are using analytics to boost their revenues. Analytics involves generating insights from historical data to predict potential trends and analyze the effects of certain decisions or events. For instance, sports franchises are using analytics to determine the pricing of tickets through variable pricing and dynamic pricing. In variable pricing approach, team franchises use analytics and charge different prices for the same seat depending on the game. In dynamic pricing approach, team franchisers consider factors such as, team performance, day of the week, stage of the tournament (group match, semi-final or final) and determine the price of the ticket. For instance, San Francisco Giants, Major League Baseball team implemented variable ticket pricing methodology for pricing their tickets. The St. Louis Rams, NFL team are using dynamic pricing methodology to price 10% of their overall tickets.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Sports market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

This independent 125 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Sports market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2021.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Sports in these regions, from 2014 to 2021(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Sports market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Sports market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2021 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Sports on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Sports Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Sports Market.

