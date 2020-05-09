Sports Gun Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | DICK’S Sporting Goods; American Outdoor Brands; Beretta; BROWNING INTERNATIONAL S.A.; others

Sports Gun Market: Inclusive Insight

Global sports gun market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.62 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Sports Gun Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Sports Gun market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: DICK’S Sporting Goods; American Outdoor Brands; Beretta; BROWNING INTERNATIONAL S.A.; Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC; Crosman Corporation; Howa Machinery, Ltd.; Miroku Firearms Mfg. Co.; GLOCK, Inc.; O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.; HATSAN; Remington Arms Company, LLC; Savage; Shaoxing Snowpeak Air Gun Factory; SIG SAUER; others

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Sports Gun Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Sports Gun Industry market:

– The Sports Gun Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Global Sports Gun Market By Gun Type (Rifle, Handguns, Shotgun, Others), Metal Type (Copper, Tin, Zinc, Others), Application (Competitive Shooting, Recreation, Hunting, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of participation of individuals in global sporting events involving firearms is expected to boost the market growth

Easier handling and carrying features due to their lightweight nature acts as a market driver

Greater availability of infrastructure for individuals to participate in shooting activities is expected to propel the growth of this market

Rising prevalence of shooting tourism globally also drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding the usage of firearms is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Presence of unfavourable trade practices for firearms is expected to restrict the market growth

High costs associated with the manufacturing and commercialization of these firearms is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Sports Gun products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, AMMO, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Jagemann Sporting Groups’s casings business operations based in Wisconsin, United States. This acquisition will present an enhanced manufacturing and production combination which is expected to have a better impact on the sales of their products. This acquisition is expected to help establish a solidified leader for ammunition

In January 2019, Federal Ammunition announced the launch of their product range for the year 2019, consisting of a number of new ammunition range while a number of older products have been retained. All of the products have been upgraded as per their packaging and color range promoting better marketing appeal. The products have been designed for hunting, sports/recreational, personal protection and various others uses

At the Last, Sports Gun industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

