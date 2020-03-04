Search4Research announced the addition of “Sports Bra Market By Product Type (Light Support, Medium Support, High Support), By Application (Specialty Stores, Supermarket, E-commerce, Others), and By Regions (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific) – Global Outlook to 2026” to its research store.

Global Sports Bra Market is valued USD 9.14 Million in 2019 and is projected is to exhibit 18.7 % CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 30.35 Million by 2026. The market is driven by the increase in the participation of women in sporting and athletic activities and increasing dedication in fitness exercise and sports.

A sports bra is a bra that provides support to breasts during physical workout. Sturdier than typical bras, they minimize breast movement while physical exercise, relieve discomfort, and reduce potential damage to chest ligaments. Many women wear sports bras to reduce pain, and physical discomfort caused by breast movement during running or exercise.

Sports Bra Market Dynamics

The factors driving the growth of sports bra market are increasing concerns regarding the look, appearance and health, increasing dedication in fitness exercise and sports, increasing disposable income, and increase in the participation of women in sporting and athletic activities. Moreover, the trend in the sports bra market is sports bras market include super stretch materials and seamless designs. The vendors in the sports bra manufacturers have invested in high-quality technology and textured materials to develop leading-edge absorbency and flexibility of their bras.

At the same time, a sports bra can be worn with a sports outfit and not casual outfit these factors are likely to hamper the global sports bra market. However, the market is challenged by some factors such as the rising price of sports bras and awareness regarding the harmful impacts of wearing the bra during pregnancy. Higher penetration of exclusive brands this is expected to create a significant opportunity for manufacturers in the sports bras market.

Sports Bra Market Insight

Based on the region, North American held the highest market share, in 2017 and expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The presence of some of the world’s largest retailers is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the sports bra market in North America. North America is the highest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2018. Furthermore, Europe is the second-largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Sports Bra Market Segmentation

The global Sports Bra Market is segmented into product type, application, and region. On the basis of the product type the market is divided into light support, medium support, and high support. Based on application the market is segmented into specialty stores, supermarket, e-commerce, others. And based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Sports Bra Market Competitive Landscape

The key players in Sports Bra Market are listed as Nike, Adidas, HanesBrands, Lululemon Athletica, Brooks Sports, Under Armour, Lorna Jane, Decathlon, Puma, Gap, Wacoal, L Brands, Anta cience Laboratory, Asics, Columbia Sportswear, Cosmo Lady, Fast Retailing. Furthermore, In February 2018, Hanes Brand is leading worldwide market of underwear, intimate apparel and activewear complete acquisition of Australian Intimate Apparel Seller Bras N Things. In August 2018, Reebok has delivered first of its kind sports bra featuring new reactive technology. Reebok Pure Move Bra technologically excellent sports bra that uniquely responds and adapts to the movement which gives women with a customized amount of control and support.

