Sports and Energy Drinks Market Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth 2020 to 2026

To have a powerful business growth and success in this swiftly changing marketplace, companies must plump for this Sports and Energy Drinks market report which benefits them by giving a broad range of information. This market survey provides key information about the industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This global market report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. A comprehensive Sports and Energy Drinks market report is mainly segmented based on type, application, and region.

Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market is valued at an estimated USD 32.00 billion in 2018, and this value is projected to rise to USD 78.10 billion by 2026, undergoing with a CAGR of 11.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The factors responsible for this growth in the market value are rise in consumption of sports and energy drinks in the various developing regions.

Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market By Product Type (Sports Drink, Energy Drink),, Application (Before Exercise, During Exercise, Recovery), Consumption Time (before 11 am, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-8 pm, post 8 pm), Ingredients (Carbohydrates, Electrolytes, Flavor, Preservatives, Others), Distribution Channel (Store-based Retailers, Non-Store Retailing) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026;

Market Definition: Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Sports & energy drinks are majorly consumed by athletes for hydration. Sports drinks provide a proper balance of carbohydrates, electrolytes and other vitamins to the body. They are consumed to increase performance and endurance. Energy drinks are consumed to improve mental concentration, memory improvement and to reduce fatigue. The sports and energy drinks are marketed at various platforms such as extreme sports events, rock concerts and motor sport races to enhance their customer base. With Increased campaigns, sports and energy drinks are no longer niche products, but have now been transitioned to one of the fastest growing product globally.

Top Key Players:

PepsiCo, Inc.,

The Coca-Cola Company,

Red Bull Monster Energy Company,

C. Pharma tsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.,

Rockstar Inc,

Abbott,

Acrtic,

Beverage Company International INC,

Britvic PLC,

Champion Performance,

AJE,

Cloud 9 Energy Drink Goldwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd,

D’Angelo Brands Inc,

Frucor Suntory,

The Kraft Heinz Company,

Big Red,

AriZona,

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.,

Living Essentials Marketing, LLC

Among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness of sports & energy drinks has catered to increased purchase by consumers. Consumers are now more aware of the benefits and availability, and readily purchase such drinks.

Increased campaigns by key players to promote energy drinks for tapping customers other than athletes have contributed to the steady growth in the market. Now, the myth that sports and energy drinks are to be consumed only by athletes and sportspersons has been broken, and it is now believed that it can be consumed by the layman.

Innovative products with wide range of flavors are introduced to cater to different tastes and preferences of consumers. This has made it possible to attract a wide base of customers.

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory frameworks act as a restraint which hampers the sale of sports and energy drinks will act as a restrain for the market.

Health risks associated with the consumption of sports & energy drinks prevents people from consuming such drinks as it can have an adverse effect on their health.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Zydus Wellness has acquired Heinz India Business, and It will now own brands like Complan, Glucon-D. It would bring the brands like Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil and Sampriti Ghee in its Ghee. Glucon D, is the leader of the drinks segment in India. With the acquisition, Zydus Wellness would continue to be a leading player in the wellness domain. It would lever the strengths of the legacy brands and its capabilities to merge science and innovation, driving value for consumers and stakeholders.

In June 2018, All Market Inc. (AMI), the parent company of coconut water maker Vita Coco, acquires Runa, an organic energy drink brand made with the guayusa leaf (a plant which is native to the Amazon Rainforest). AMI with this acquisition has entered into the natural energy drinks market. This is a huge opportunity for Runa that’s working well in natural [retail] and that can be slightly repositioned and developed really well in conventional channels, increasing the sale of its natural energy drinks globally.

Market Segmentations:

Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

Consumption time

Ingredients

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Sports Drink

Energy Drink

By Application

Before Exercise

During Exercise

Recovery

By Consumption time

Before 11 am

11-2 pm

2-5 pm

5-8 pm

Post 8 pm

By Ingredients

Carbohydrates

Electrolytes

Flavor

Preservatives

Others

By Distribution Channel

Store-based Retailers

Non-Store Retailing

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Global sports and energy drinks market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sports and energy drinks market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

