Spirulina Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019-2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Spirulina Market by Type, Application, and Drug Formulation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global spirulina market generated $348 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $779 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026. The nutraceuticals segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2018.

Get Sample Copy Of The [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13312

Spirulina is a filamentous and microscopic cyanobacterium and the name is derived from its spiral or helical filamentous structure. This alga has been used as a source of protein and vitamin supplement in humans without any significant side-effects. It has high content of protein of more than 70% along with vitamins, provitamin A, and minerals, especially iron. Spirulina comprises high anti-oxidant, hypolipidemic, beta-carotene, and anti-inflammatory properties. Owing to exceptional properties, spirulina offers health benefits including reduced cholesterol and blood pressure.

The global spirulina market size has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. The growth in awareness regarding the health benefits of spirulina superfood among consumers and a wide variety of natural colors produced by spirulina contribute toward the market growth. In addition, government of countries such as India and South Africa is promoting the production of spirulina considering its health benefits, which is further expected to boost the spirulina market growth during the forecast period.

However, lower stability and poor sustainability of natural colors derived from spirulina as compared to synthetic colors and stringent government regulations are projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, untapped markets in the developing countries are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Platensis. The Arthrospira Platensis segment had dominant market share in 2018 and is anticipated to remain remain its position during the forecast period, owing to different factors such as surge in healthcare awareness and incorporation of spirulina in diets as super food globally.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13312

Among the different application where spirulina can be used, nutraceuticals sector accounts for the substantial market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This is attributable to the rise in concern regarding nutrition and health and increase in preference for natural alternatives to traditional pharmaceutical products. Spirulina is also largely used in food & beverage sector as it has a high content of natural pigments that impart blue color and is combined with other colors to obtain new customized colors such as lavender, violet, and green. Spirulina also finds its major application in the cosmetic & personal care industry. It is mainly used in cosmetic & personal care products especially for the anti-aging cream.

North America is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period due to its well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading manufacturers in the region, high adoption rate of spirulina, and increase in demand for naturally derived food coloring agents in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as it offers lucrative opportunities for the market players due to significant growth of the food processing industry in the region.

According to Onkar Sumant, Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, “The increase in penetration of spirulina in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries and rise in awareness regarding the benefits of spirulina play a major role in the growth of the spirulina market.”

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global Spirulina market, namely, Advanced Spirulina, Inc., CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Compumedics Ltd., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Medtronic Plc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Neural Analytics, Inc., and Siemens AG.

The other players in the value chain include GNC Holdings, Inc., Now Health Group Inc, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd., and Far East Bio-Tec Co. Ltd.

KEY FINDINGS of THE STUDY

• Based on type, the Arthrospira Maxima segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow from 2019 to 2026.

• Depending on application, the Nutraceuticals segment holds the highest share in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By drug formulation, the powder segment was the major revenue contributor in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global spirulina market in 2018, accounting for more than one fourth of the global market in 2018.

• Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.