Spinal Implants Market Insights 2020 by Size, Sparkling Growth & Fervent Players are Medtronic,DePuy Synthes,NuVasive, Inc.,Stryker. | by 2027

The spinal implants are inserted in patients with serious back and neck pain. These implants are used to correct deformities, facilitate fusion and alleviate & strengthen the spine. The major conditions that require spinal surgery includes chronic degenerative disc disease, slippage of the spine (Spondylolisthesis), traumatic fracture and other forms of spinal instability including scoliosis. The spinal implants are generally classified as two main groups that are fusion and non-fusion spinal implants. The implants are also can be categorized into rods, pedicle screws, hooks, plates and cages, based on their shape and function.

The increasing demand for spinal implants depends on the increasing number of spinal surgeries in aging population that proportionally upsurge the global market for spinal implants. Additionally, the technological advancements improving the surgical treatments likely to add novel opportunities for the global spinal implants market in the forecast period.

Key Players:

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

NuVasive, Inc.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Globus Medical Inc.

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc.

K2M, Inc.

The Spinal Implants Market is classified by product which comprises fusion spinal implants and non – fusion spinal implants. The market by procedure can be categorized into foraminotomy, laminectomy, spinal disc replacement, spine fusion and discectomy. The market by material is segmented into titanium, carbon fiber and stainless steel. The market based on the end user is segmented as hospitals specialized clinics and ambulatory surgical centres.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global spinal implants market based on product, procedure, material, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall spinal implants market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the spinal implants market in the global arena due to the rising demand for movement preservation surgeries. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global spinal implants market due to the improving surgical treatments and new product launches as well as mergers and acquisitions in the region.

