Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

Top Companies in the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market

Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Nevro, Nuvectra, Abbott (St. Jude Medical), …

According to this study, over the next five years the Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2859.7 million by 2025, from $ 2336 million in 2019.

Market Overview

A Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) or Dorsal Column Stimulator (DCS) is a type of implantable neuromodulation device (sometimes called a “pain pacemaker”) that is used to send electrical signals to select areas of the spinal cord (dorsal columns) for the treatment of certain pain conditions. SCS is a consideration for people who have a pain condition that has not responded to more conservative therapy.

Key Market Trends

The classification of spinal cord stimulation devices includes rechargeable type and non-rechargeable type. The proportion of rechargeable type in 2017 is about 66%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017. Spinal cord stimulation devices are widely used in failed back surgery syndrome, complex regional pain syndrome, chronic pain and other field. The most proportion of spinal cord stimulation devices is for failed back surgery syndrome, and the proportion in 2017 is 43.95%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott (St. Jude Medical), Nevro,

Nuvectra are the leaders of the industry. And top 3 account for around 79% of the total market share. These existing companies are making investments in several research activities to launch new devices.

The Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market on the basis of Types are

Rechargeable

Non-Rechargeable

On The basis Of Application, the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market is Segmented into

Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Chronic Pain

Other

Regions Are covered By Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

