Spend Analytics Software Market (2020 Edition): Industry Size & Share, Business Strategies, Growth Analysis 2025

Global Spend Analytics Software Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Market Overview-

The Spend Analytics Software Market was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

The increasing need for supplier and market intelligence, rapid growth of big data, growing demand for could computing technology, and rising need for predictive analytics for businesses are some of the significant factors influencing the growth of spend analytics software market while the factors like migration from outdated systems and lack of awareness are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The Spend Analytics Software market is segmented by deployment, analytics, application, end-user, and geography. By type of deployment, the market studied is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. By end-user, the market studied is segmented into healthcare & life sciences, energy & utilities, retail & e-commerce, banking, financial services, & insurance, manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, and others. In addition, the scope of the report covers detailed information pertaining to major factors influencing the spend analytics software market, such as drivers and restraints. The study of the market also focuses on various trends in the market, such as the increasing need for financial management and its effects on the market.

Market By Top Companies:

Company Profiles, Genpact Ltd., Capgemini SE, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Jaggaer Inc., Zycus Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Ivalua Inc., Proactis Inc, GEP Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Industry Research Coverage

Increasing Need for Financial Management

– In any organization, the department of finance needs constant monitoring due to the changes that are being implemented in regulatory and compliance policies. It is essential for organizations to identify and react to these changes regularly to bridge the gap between their financial performance and operational performance.

– A study conducted by US Bank found that 82% of businesses fail to achieve their goals due to cash flow mismanagement, in general. Another survey conducted by Insights West found that nearly 50% of small business owners consider financial management as their primary source of stress.

– To tackle this problem, various organizations are coming up with strategies to restrict unwanted spending by adopting spend analytics software to analyze financial data along with pricing data, thereby driving the growth of the market. The software also provides a platform to monitor trends, optimize strategies that are important in allocating capital, managing assets, and reducing risks.

Market Recent Updates-

– June 2019 – Jaggaer, an independent spend management company, announced multiple expansions to its analytical capability. These enhancements are expected to improve efficiency and data capability with the help of AI-powered analytics for various industries.

– June 2019 – Jaggaer announced a partnership with EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys. This partnership is expected to deliver AI capabilities and Intelligent Automation capabilities through the Jaggaer One spend management solution suite.

Finally, this Spend Analytics Software report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Spend Analytics Software product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

