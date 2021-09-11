Speech Analytics Market 2020 | Latest Innovation, Technology Analysis, Top Companies-NICE Systems, Verint Systems, Avaya, Genesys, inContact, Calabrio, CallMiner, ClaraBridge | Growth Opportunity 2026

Orian Research recently announces a latest research report titled “Effective Market Analysis of Global Speech Analytics Industry 2020” which highlights the Speech Analytics market size, comprehensive Speech Analytics industry dynamics and high-tech updates of global Speech Analytics market with respect to Speech Analytics industry opportunities, threats, challenges, constraints, and current trends in the Speech Analytics industry.

The Global Speech Analytics Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Speech Analytics Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 104 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The following Key Players are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

• Interactive Intelligence Group

• NICE Systems

• Verint Systems

• Avaya

• Genesys

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

• inContact

• Calabrio

• CallMiner

• ClaraBridge

• …

Key Benefits of Purchase this report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Speech Analytics market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Speech Analytics market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• On-Remise

• Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

• Telecom

• IT

• Outsourcing

• Others

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Speech Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 On-Remise

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Speech Analytics Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Telecom

1.5.3 IT

1.5.4 Outsourcing

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Speech Analytics Market Size

2.2 Speech Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Speech Analytics Market Size by Regions (2015-2026)

2.2.2 Speech Analytics Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Speech Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Speech Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Speech Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Speech Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Speech Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Speech Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Speech Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Speech Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Speech Analytics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Speech Analytics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Speech Analytics Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Interactive Intelligence Group

12.1.1 Interactive Intelligence Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Speech Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 Interactive Intelligence Group Revenue in Speech Analytics Business (2015-2020)

12.1.5 Interactive Intelligence Group Recent Development

12.2 NICE Systems

12.2.1 NICE Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Speech Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 NICE Systems Revenue in Speech Analytics Business (2015-2020)

12.2.5 NICE Systems Recent Development

12.3 Verint Systems

Continued…

