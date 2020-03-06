Specialty Silica Market Growing Demand, Supply and Revenue 2020 to 2024

Global Specialty Silica Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Specialty Silica including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Specialty Silica investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global Specialty Silica market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like 3M (Ceradyne Inc.), Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Denka Company Limited, Evonik Industries, Fuji Silysia Chemical, Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd, Glassven C.A, Imerys S.A., Merck KGaA, Orisil, W. R. Grace & Co., Wacker Chemie AG among others.

Scope of the Report

Specialty Silica is produced in the form of round pebbles and sawed or trimmed blocks or fine powder which is further used as a key additive in the formulation of several products for various range of end-user industries including automotive, electronics, inks, coatings, and personal care, amongst others. The number of new tire plants and expansion projects has increased in various parts of the United States, with South Carolina getting a high share of investments, thereby augmenting the growth of the market. Growing preference of fumed silica over precipitated silica (internal substitution) is likely to hinder the market’s growth.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Paints, Coatings and Inks Industry

– Precipitated silica and fumed silica are the majorly used specialty silica products in paints, coatings, and inks.

– Fumed silica act as a thixotroping agent in paints & coatings applications, in order to provide resistance against rust and corrosion. In powder coatings, fumed silica enhances the free-flow, anti-caking, and fluidization properties, hence allowing a balance between sag control, flow & leveling, and thixotropy. Whereas in liquid coatings, fumed silica offers rheology control and anti-settling properties.

– In paints, coatings, and inks industry, fumed silica is majorly used and holds the dominating position in the specialty silica market.

– Precipitated silica too is widely used in paints & coatings industry, as the flatting and matting agent properties of precipitated silica reduce the gloss of a variety of products, including coatings, paints, lacquers, varnishes and inks, while providing lower viscosity and better stir-in capability.

– Paints & coatings production is rising steadily in the global market, owing to its demand from the construction, automotive, and industrial coating applications. According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the global paints & coatings industry is expected to reach more than 63 thousand kilo tons through 2023, owing to the burgeoning demand from the above mentioned industries.

– All the aforementioned factors, is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The key insights of the Specialty Silica Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Specialty Silica market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Specialty Silica market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Specialty Silica Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Specialty Silica Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Specialty Silica Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Specialty Silica industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

