Specialty Silica Market Estimated to Flourish by 2016 – 2026

XploreMR offers 10-year forecast for the global specialty silica market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2016 – 2026). This report provides market dynamics and trends on all seven regions, namely, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Japan, that influence the current nature and future status of the specialty silica market over the forecast period.

This XploreMR report examines the ‘Global Specialty Silica Market’ for the period 2016 – 2026 in terms of value and volume. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on developments in the global specialty silica market and conduct quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the market across various product types, applications, and regional market segments.

On the basis of product type, the global specialty silica market is segmented as follows: Precipitated Silica Fumed Silica Fused Silica Silica Gel Colloidal Silica

On the basis of application, the global specialty silica market is segmented as follows: Rubber Ink & Coatings Plastics Agriculture & Feed Electrical & Electronics Personal Care Food & Beverages Others

Regionally, the iron oxide market is segmented as follows: Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) North America Western Europe Eastern Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa Japan

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, global industry analysis, analysis by product type, by application and by region. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global specialty silica market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various product type, application and region/ country, the report also provide absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints and key trends in the specialty silica market. The sections that follow include global market analysis, by product type, by application and further by regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and the forecast made for 2017–2026.

To calculate market size, the report considers average price of specialty silica across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses total revenue as well as volume of global specialty silica market. The data is triangulated on the basis of different analysis considering supply side, demand side and dynamics of regional markets. However, quantifying the market across regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In the final section of the report, the specialty silica market structure and competitive landscape are included to provide report audience a dashboard view, companies’ presence in the specialty silica market and their key strategies. Some of the market players featured in the section include – Solvay SA, Huber Engineered Materials, Madhu Silica Private Limited, Evonik AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Nalco Holding Company, Cabot Corporation, Qingdao Makall Group Inc., Wacker Chemie AG and Akzo Nobel N.V.

Key Regions/ Country Covered North America U.S Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India ASEAN Oceania Rest of APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA

