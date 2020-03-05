Specialty Paper Market 2020 Key Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Specialty papers are high-performance papers with various physical, optical, electric, and chemical properties different from conventional papers. These are widely used for packaging and labeling purposes. Physical performance characteristics of specialty papers include high strength, dimensional stability, density, porosity, and wet-strength. These papers are available in deep colors, have high brightness with varying opacity and gloss for improved optical performance. Specialty papers possess electrical and chemical properties like anti-corrosion, increased conductivity, and resistivity for use in the building and construction segment.

Worldwide Specialty Paper Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Specialty Paper industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Specialty Paper market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Specialty Paper market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Specialty Paper players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Specialty Paper Market Players:

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Domtar Corporation

FEDRIGONI S.p.A.

Glatfelter

International Paper Company

ITC Limited

Mondi Group

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Sappi Limited

Stora Enso Oyj

The global specialty paper market is segmented on the basis of raw material, type, and application. The market on the basis of the raw material, is classified as pulp, fillers & binders, coatings, additives, and others. Based on type, the market is segmented as decor paper, release liner paper, packaging paper, printing paper, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as industrial, packaging & labeling, printing & writing, building & construction, and others.

An exclusive Specialty Paper market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Specialty Paper Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Specialty Paper market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Specialty Paper market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Specialty Paper market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, Specialty Paper market key players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

