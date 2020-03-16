Specialty Hospitals Market In-Depth Analysis with Top Key Players like Propeller HCA Management Services, L.P., TH Medica

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Specialty Hospitals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, the global specialty hospitals market was valued at US$ 401.65 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 509.10 Bn by 2027. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019-2027.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global specialty hospitals market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global specialty hospitals market, based on the type is segmented as cardiac hospitals, cancer hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, ENT hospitals, neurology hospitals, orthopedic hospitals and others. The cardiac hospitals segment held the largest market share in the specialty hospitals. In 2018, the orthopedic hospitals held the second largest market for the specialty hospitals in the market. The rehabilitation hospitals market is expected to grow at a faster pace in the forecast period due to the increasing number of patients who require rehabilitation treatments. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), there are about 1.7 million cases of TBI occur in the U.S. every year.

Global specialty hospitals market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry and growing geriatric population are boosting growth of specialty hospital market. However, high costs of specialty hospitals and rising concerns over specialty hospitals is anticipated to restrain the market growth.

The major players operating in the specialty hospitals market include Encompass Health Corporation, Kindred Healthcare Inc., Memorial Sloan-Kettering, Steward Health Care System LLC, Belhoul Speciality Hospital, Advanced Specialty Hospitals, HCA Management Services, L.P., TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc., and Universal Health Services, Inc.

The report segments the global specialty hospitals market as follows:

Global specialty hospitals Market – By Type

Cancer Hospitals

Cardiac Hospitals

Rehabilitation Hospitals

ENT Hospitals

Neurology Hospitals

Orthopedic Hospitals

Others

