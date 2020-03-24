Specialty Hospitals Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

Specialty Hospitals Market accounted to US$ 401.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 509.10 Mn by 2027.

Global specialty hospitals market, based on the type is segmented as cardiac hospitals, cancer hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, ENT hospitals, neurology hospitals, orthopedic hospitals and others. The cardiac hospitals segment held the largest market share in the specialty hospitals. In 2018, the orthopedic hospitals held the second largest market for the specialty hospitals in the market.

The rehabilitation hospitals market is expected to grow at a faster pace in the forecast period due to the increasing number of patients who require rehabilitation treatments. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), there are about 1.7 million cases of TBI occur in the U.S. every year.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Encompass Health Corporation Kindred Healthcare Inc Memorial Sloan-Kettering Steward Health Care System LLC Belhoul Speciality Hospital Advanced Specialty Hospitals HCA Management Services L.P TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc. Universal Health Services, Inc. Select Medical Corporation (Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation)

Global specialty hospitals market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry and growing geriatric population are boosting growth of specialty hospital market. However, high costs of specialty hospitals and rising concerns over specialty hospitals is anticipated to restrain the market growth.

Worldwide Specialty Hospitals Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Specialty Hospitals Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Specialty Hospitals Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Specialty Hospitals Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Specialty Hospitals players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Specialty Hospitals Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

