Speaker Grill Fabrics Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Regions, Drivers, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2025

Speaker cloth or speaker fabric (it’s also referred to as grille cloth, acoustic cloth, or speaker mesh) is specifically designed to allow for easy sound transmission through the material. The thing is-just about all fabric will let some sound through (called sound transmissibility), but speaker fabric is specially made to equally allow all frequencies through from 20Hz to 20 kHz. It also is available in a variety of colors to match the aesthetics or look a loudspeaker manufacturer (or interior designer) is trying to achieve. Most of the fabric used in speaker cloth or grille cloth is made from synthetic materials or threads (100% polyester is not uncommon) in an open weave pattern where warp threads never come together. This leaves the cloth very open with vast spaces in the fabric. If you looked at speaker cloth closely under a magnifying glass or microscope you’d see lots of square openings for sound to penetrate. Many of these materials are also flame retardant and even mildew proof so that moisture is allowed to pass through and any heat generated from the driver doesn’t build up under the fabric. Most speaker cloth materials have excellent fade resistance, and most can be cleaned with a vacuum brush.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Simply Speakers

Mojotone

Acoustone

Wendell Fabrics Corporation

Foshan Hongyu

Dongxingli

Taizhou Jinjue Mesh Screen

Market by Type

Natural Fibers

Man-Made Fibers

Market by Application

Auditoriums

Home Audio Systems

Sports Arenas

Others

The Global Speaker Grill Fabrics Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Speaker Grill Fabrics Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Speaker Grill Fabrics market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

