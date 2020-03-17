Spare Parts Logistics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025

The size of the global spare parts logistics market was US $ 42,900 million and is expected to reach $ 46,800 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.1% over the period 2018-2025 .

This report examines the size of the global aftermarket logistics market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global aftermarket logistics market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

A spare part, a spare part, a spare part, a repair part or a spare part is an interchangeable part which is kept in an inventory and used for repair or replacement of defective units. Spare parts are an important feature of logistics engineering and supply chain management, often including dedicated spare parts management systems.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, as more than half of the automobiles are shipped from Asia-Pacific, particularly from China, Japan and Korea. China had the largest auto production in 2016 and Japan is also a major auto manufacturing country. With rapid growth in automotive production, Asia-Pacific is also enjoying the fastest growth rate.

Europe and North America are also the mature car market, most manufacturers can use third parties to supply parts. In the economic context, the speed of development of

Europe and North America is relatively slow.

Today, with the development of technology, the logistics of auto parts is more efficient and faster. In recent years, IOT (Internet of Things) has been one of the most popular technologies, and one that is also very useful for the logistics industry. In addition, more and more logistics robots are used in freight and warehouse.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

UPS

CEVA

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

Toyota Tsusho

AnJi

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

DSV

Ryder System

Logwin

Kerry Logistics

SEKO

Yusen Logistics

TVS Logistics

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

air freight

Sea freight Domestic freight

Market segment by application, divided into industrial sector

automotive technology electronics industry other

