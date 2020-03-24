Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Size, Average Price, Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) development in United States, Europe and China.

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) could be defined as a knowledge of the energy and particle fluxes in near-Earth space, natural and artificial objects passing through or orbiting within this space, including the past, present and future state of these components. The realm of near-Earth space may be left rather vague at this stage. It is definitely within cis-lunar space, but extends to an Earth-radius of at least 100,000 km to include nearly all man-made objects currently in orbit.

In 2018, the global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Vision Engineering Solutions

Exoanalytic Solutions

Schafer

Etamax Space

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analytical Graphics

Lockheed Martin

Sky and Space Global

Norstar Space Data

Polaris Alpha

Solers

Elecnor Deimos Group

Spacenav

GMV Innovating Solutions

Applied Defense Solutions

Globvision

Harris

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Space Weather

Natural Space Debris

Orbiting Space Objects

Market segment by Application, split into

Space Agencies

Department of Defense

Search and Rescue Entities

Intelligence community

Academic and Research Institutions

Satellite Operators/Owners

Launch Providers

Space Insurance Companies

Energy Industry

Air Traffic & Navigation Service Providers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

