Space Launch Services Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2025

This report studies the global Space Launch Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Space Launch Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Arianespace

Antrix

Boeing

China Great Wall Industry

Eurockot

ILS International Launch Services

Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Orbital ATK

Spacex

Space International Services

Spaceflight

Starsem

United Launch Services (ULS)





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pre Launch Services

Post Launch Services





Market segment by Application, Space Launch Services can be split into

Land

Air

Sea





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Space Launch Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Space Launch Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Space Launch Services Manufacturers

Space Launch Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Space Launch Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Space Launch Services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Space Launch Services

1.1 Space Launch Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Space Launch Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Space Launch Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Space Launch Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Pre Launch Services

1.3.2 Post Launch Services

1.4 Space Launch Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Land

1.4.2 Air

1.4.3 Sea

n

Chapter Two: Global Space Launch Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Space Launch Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

n

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Arianespace

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Space Launch Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Antrix

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Space Launch Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Boeing

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Space Launch Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 China Great Wall Industry

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Space Launch Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Eurockot

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Space Launch Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 ILS International Launch Services

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Space Launch Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Lockheed Martin

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Space Launch Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Space Launch Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Orbital ATK

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Space Launch Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Spacex

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Space Launch Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Space International Services

3.12 Spaceflight

3.13 Starsem

3.14 United Launch Services (ULS)

n

Chapter Four: Global Space Launch Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Space Launch Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Space Launch Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Space Launch Services in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Space Launch Services

n

Chapter Five: United States Space Launch Services Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Space Launch Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Space Launch Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Space Launch Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Six: Europe Space Launch Services Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Space Launch Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Space Launch Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Space Launch Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Seven: China Space Launch Services Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Space Launch Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Space Launch Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Space Launch Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eight: Japan Space Launch Services Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Space Launch Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Space Launch Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Space Launch Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Space Launch Services Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Space Launch Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Space Launch Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Space Launch Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Ten: India Space Launch Services Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Space Launch Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Space Launch Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Space Launch Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Space Launch Services Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Space Launch Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Space Launch Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Space Launch Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Space Launch Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Space Launch Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Space Launch Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Space Launch Services Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Space Launch Services Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

n

Chapter Twelve: Space Launch Services Market Dynamics

12.1 Space Launch Services Market Opportunities

12.2 Space Launch Services Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Space Launch Services Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Space Launch Services Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

n

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

n

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

n

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

