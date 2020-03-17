Space Electronics Market Growth Ratio Analysis with Top Prominent Players like BAE Systems, Cobham, HEICO Corporation, Honeywell International, Microsemi

The demand for deep space exploration is driving the need for space components and electronics that survive in a harsh environment. Developed and developing countries both are investing heavily in space research and development programs. Growing demand for small satellites for earth observations, networking, and communications applications coupled with lower launch cost is expected to drive the space electronics market significantly. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the coming years due to the high focus on space research and the presence of dedicated centers and space companies such as NASA, SpaceX, and others.

The space electronics market is foreseen to witness rapid growth in the forecast period owing to a sizeable increase in the number of satellite production and rising participation of commercial space companies in the market. Additionally, government across the globe are investing in space projects, thereby, further propelling the growth of the space electronics market. However, harsh space conditions remain a challenge for market players during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand for small and lightweight electronics is likely to act as a key opportunity for the players involved in the space electronics market for the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include BAE Systems plc, Cobham plc, HEICO Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Microsemi (Microchip Technology Inc.), STMicroelectronics, Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TT Electronics, Xilinx Inc.

The “Global Space Electronics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of space electronics market with detailed market segmentation by platform, component, subsystem, and geography. The global space electronics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading space electronics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global space electronics market is segmented on the basis of platform, component, and subsystem. Based on platform, the market is segmented as satellites, launch vehicles, and others. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented as optoelectronics, integrated circuits, discrete semiconductors, and others. The market on the basis of the subsystem, is classified as structural subsystem, tracking & command subsystem, thermal control subsystem, attitude & velocity control subsystem, electric power & distribution subsystem, telemetry subsystem, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SPACE ELECTRONICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. SPACE ELECTRONICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. SPACE ELECTRONICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. SPACE ELECTRONICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM

8. SPACE ELECTRONICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

9. SPACE ELECTRONICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SUBSYSTEM

10. SPACE ELECTRONICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. SPACE ELECTRONICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. BAE SYSTEMS PLC

12.2. COBHAM PLC

12.3. HEICO CORPORATION

12.4. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

12.5. MICROSEMI (MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC.)

12.6. STMICROELECTRONICS

12.7. TELEDYNE E2V (UK) LTD

12.8. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED

12.9. TT ELECTRONICS

12.10. XILINX INC.

13. APPENDIX

