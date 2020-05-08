Soybean Meal Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Soybean Meal Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Soybean Meal Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Soybean Meal market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Soybean Meal Market

ADM, Bunge, AGP, Zeeland Farm Services, Soy-Fed Fish, Hi-Pro Feeds, MAFI, Vaighai Agro, Vijaya, Energrow.

The soybean meal market was valued at USD 88.2 billion in the year 2018, and the market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2%, to reach a value of USD 112.6 billion in the year 2025.

China is the largest soybean meal producing country, with a capacity of 75.2 million metric ton, followed by the United States with 42.2 million metric ton in 2017. The major importers of soybean meal are Vietnam, Belgium, Spain, and other countries. The major exporters are the United States, Italy, India, and other countries. Increase in demand for high quality protein in soybean will continue to drive higher demand for soybean meal, mainly from the animal feed industry over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Soybean meal is the byproduct left after extracting the oil from soybeans. Soybean meal is generally of two categories, which are high protein soybean meal with 47% – 49% protein and 3% fiber, which is obtained from dehulled seeds, and conventional soybean meal with 43% – 44% protein with hulls. Soybean meal market is segmented by application and geography. Soybean meal is used in the animal feed, food industry, beverage and healthcare products.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Protein-enriched Food for both Humans and Animals

Soybean meal is one of the most important sources of protein. This protein has a unique composition of amino acid and can be used as an alternative for cereal proteins. So, soybean meal is used to feed animals and humans. The main reasons behind the increasing demand for protein-enriched foods are its health benefits and the number of livestock, cattle, ruminants, and other animals that are fed soybean meal. The other reason for the increase in demand is the restrictions placed on slaughterhouse by-products, which in turn, has increased the market for soybean meal.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the soybean market, globally, with a share of more than 40% in the year 2018. China holds a lion’s share in terms of soybean meal consumption in the Asia-Pacific region, with ~77% in the year 2018. China depends on soybean meal, largely with the animal feed industry being a major end-user. With the rise in import tariffs, alterations have been made in terms of rationing of protein levels in animal diets, which will continue to affect the soybean meal market largely.

The Soybean Meal market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Soybean Meal Market on the basis of Types are

Food Grade, Industrial Grade

On The basis Of Application, the Global Soybean Meal Market is Segmented into

Human Food, Animal Feed

Regions Are covered By Soybean Meal Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Soybean Meal market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Soybean Meal market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

