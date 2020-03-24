South Korea Life Insurance Market Better Investment Opportunities Analysis 2019-2025

Global “South Korea Life Insurance ” Market Research Study

Summary

GlobalDatas ‘South Korea Life Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023 report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the South Korean life insurance segment.

This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the South Korean life insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, claims paid, penetration and investments during the review period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2018-2023).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the South Korean economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

– Key insights into the dynamics of the South Korean life insurance industry.

– Comparison of South Korean life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.

– A comprehensive overview of the South Korean economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

– South Korean insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– South Korean life insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

– Distribution channels deployed by South Korean life insurers.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in South Korea –

– It provides historical values for the South Korean life insurance segment for the reports 2014-2018 review period, and projected figures for the 2018-2023 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the South Korean life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2023.

– It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in South Korea.

– It profiles the top life insurance companies in South Korea and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

