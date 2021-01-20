South America Mammography Market 2020 Global Insights and Technology Advancement – Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare

South America Mammography Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

As per the scope of the report, mammography equipment refers to a standard diagnostic and screening technique that is used to screen breast tissues to check the presence of a malignant tumor. The process involves usage of low-energy x-rays for early detection of breast cancer. On the basis of technology used, the mammography market can be classified as film screen or digital one. The South American mammography market is segmented by product, end user, and geography.

Market By Top Companies:

Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., IMS Giotto SPA, Koninklijke Philips NV, Planmed Oy, Siemens Healthineers

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the South American mammography market include the rising incidences of breast cancer, research, and development in the field of breast cancer therapies, and advancements in the technologies of breast imaging modalities.

– The rising incidence of breast cancer in the region is expected to drive the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.

– According to the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in Latin America and the Caribbean, around 1.1 million new cancer cases and 600,000 cancer deaths are estimated to occur annually.

– Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, with about 43,000 deaths annually in Latin America and the Caribbean. The prevalence of breast cancer is rising in South America, owing to the increased prevalence of hormonally-linked factors, such as delayed childbearing and lower parity, as well as lifestyle risk factors. The rising cases of breast cancer may create a huge demand for safe and accurate diagnosis of the disease.

Furthermore, most of the market players are focusing on the technological advancements of the products. Thus, owing to the rising cases of breast cancer, the South American mammography market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Industry Research Coverage

Digital Mammography Systems Segment is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment During the Forecast Period

The digital mammography is a specialized and advanced form of mammography that uses digital receptors and computers instead of x-ray films to examine breast tissue for the presence of tumors. So far, conventional screen-film mammography (SFM), with high spatial resolution, has been the preferred choice for screening programs in most countries. However, with the advent of digital mammography, most of the users are shifting toward these new systems, due to their superior depiction of low-contrast objects, wider dynamic change, and improved diagnostic quality of images, especially when examining denser breasts. They also come with an added advantage of soft-copy image displays and soft-copy reading, which can be easily transferred. Thus, digital mammography is becoming the preferred choice of screening, even though the cost of the new technology is six times higher than the conventional systems. Radiation exposure is significantly lower when compared to analog systems. Thus, owing to the all aforementioned factors the market studied is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Mammography Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2024), Competition by Manufacturers

─South America Market Size (Value) of Mammography (2020-2024)

─South America Mammography Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2024)

─South America Mammography Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─South America Mammography Market Analysis by Application

─South America Mammography Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Mammography Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─South America Mammography Market Forecast (2020-2024)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Mammography report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Mammography product development and gives an outline of the potential South America market.

