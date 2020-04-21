South African Airways ax jobs faster than planned

Recent reports suggest that South African Airways could accelerate its job cuts plans. A spokeswoman for NUMSA – the National Union of Metal Workers South Africa – said the airline had told the unions that it had to lay off more than 944 workers to get the much needed funds to continue operations. also have a look on how bitcoin halving 2020 can affect the price of bitcoin

The South African state development bank, which has lost money since 2011, recently prevented the collapse of South African Airways by granting the airline access to Rand 3.5 billion ($ 239 million).

However, certain conditions are attached to this money, and a team of business rescue experts has been set up to develop a plan to rescue the troubled air carrier.

In November, the SAA announced that it would fire approximately 944 workers after nearly a decade of losses to get the company back on track. However, the news sparked outrage among workers, leading to a weeklong strike and numerous flight cancellations.

The strike forced SAA management to respond to workers’ demands and reverse the proposed job cuts. In addition, a 5.3% wage increase was introduced. While it was better than a longer strike and more flights, the move didn’t help the airline with its financial problems.

Now that the development bank has used its liquidity injection and the rescue team, the jobs are back on the table.

Union members, including Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association, blame the airline for the financial problems of mismanagement. The two groups asked to meet with SAA creditors to understand the need to cut jobs.

Louise Brugman, the person in charge of rescuing the SAA business, says a meeting with the unions is planned for today. However, she told Bloomberg that she could not immediately comment further.

Corruption and maladministration

The news of accelerated job cuts comes at a time when the airline is also investigating corrupt practices and mismanagement.

On January 31, the President of South Africa said that he believed that there was corruption and alleged maladministration at South African Airways. As a result, by order of the President, the air carrier must have special measures carried out by state investigators.