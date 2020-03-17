South Africa Anti-Infective Market to be sustained by Technological Advancements During Forecast Period (2020-2027)

The South Africa anti-infective market is expected to reach US$ 2,572.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,893.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the anti-infective market is primarily attributed to the rise in the cases of viral diseases in South Africa. However, lack of awareness regarding fungal infections is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growth in the pharmaceutical industry in the South Africa is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the South Africa anti-infective market in the coming years.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006585/

Company Profiles

Sanofi

Abbott

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Sandoz International GmbH

Aspen Holdings

Astellas Pharma Inc.

In South Africa, almost 7.52 million people were living with HIV in 2018, as per data released by GHE. Also, during the year 2017, approximately 21% of South Africa patients living with HIV were from South Africa. The projected overall HIV prevalence rate during 2018 was almost 13.1% among the South African population, whereas for adults between 15-49 years, an estimated 19.0% of the population is found to be HIV positive. Also, South Africa has one of the highest rates of liver cancer in the world, which is related to the increased rate of HBV among adults.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006585/

Also, the incidences of tinea capitis are dominating in South Africa. Also, the country has a more significant number of tuberculosis and HIV, which further leads to a considerable amount of cases for chronic pulmonary aspergillosis (CPA). Moreover, as the data published at Gulf Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases stated that approximately 99,350 cases of CPA were present in South Africa. The prevalence rate was nearly 175/100,000, which is the highest prevalence in the world. Furthermore, as per the data published by the CDC in April 2019 stated that in 2012-2016, Candida auris affected nearly 451 patients across the country. Therefore, owing to increasing prevalence across the country are likely to drive the growth of the anti-infective market during the forecast period.

Hospital pharmacies segment a largest market share of the anti-infective market, by distribution channel in 2018. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing hospital pharmacies are considered to be the most preferred channel for patients. Hospital pharmacies are among the most go-to places opted by the patients resulting in the high share and growth of the segment in the anti-infective market over the coming years.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.