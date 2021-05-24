Soups And Broths Market Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2022

Packaged soups and broths require very less time and effort to prepare. Hence, the market for soups and broths that are packaged is increasing throughout the world due to the fact that such packaged foods offer convenience and save time in the busy schedules of people. Moreover, people are becoming more health conscious these days and are easily inclined to consume healthy foods such as soups and broths in order to maintain their health. In addition, a variety of products are available in this category, and hence this also influences the market in a positive manner. However, one of the major restraints affecting the global soups and broths market is that canned soups contain a lot of preservatives that are not good for the health and hence consumers are avoiding them, thus hurting the market growth of soups and broths.

The global soups and broths market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 9,100 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Soups and broths Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the vegetarian classics product type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 2,300 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The vegetarian classics product type segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fourth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the beans ingredient type segment will reach a value of about US$ 1,300 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The beans ingredient type segment is forecasted to account for nearly one-fifth of the total revenue share of the ingredient type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the wholesales/ distributor/ direct segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 3,200 Mn in 2022. The wholesales/distributor/direct segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the APEJ region in the wholesales/ distributor/ direct segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the China soups and broths market to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 8% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the soups and broths market like :

Campbell Soup Co.

General Mills, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Amy’s

Trader Joe’s

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Knorr

Compass Group USA Inc

Baxters

Juanitas

