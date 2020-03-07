Sorbitol Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020 to 2025

Sorbitol market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Global Sorbitol Market is witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The Sorbitol market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Cargill, Merck, DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, American International Foods Inc., SPI Pharma Inc., etc and Others

Scope of the Report

Sorbitol is used to impart taste and sweetness. Global Sorbitol Market is segmented by Type as Liquid Sorbitol, Powder/Crystal Sorbitol. Sorbitol is also used in various applications, such as Confectionery, Bakery, Frozen Food, Dietary Supplements, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic and Personal care. Food application of sorbitol includes bakery, confectionary, dairy, meat, and other processed foods. Chewing gums in confectionary are one of the major segments where sorbitol mostly is used. Sorbitol is certified as GRAS (generally recognized as safe) by the FDA.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand From Emerging Countries

The shift in preference for convenience, driven largely by urbanization, a growing number of women in the workforce, and rising household incomes, among others, are driving the demand for artificial sweeteners, such as sorbitol, in emerging economies. Sorbitol is mainly used in the manufacture of confectionery, baked goods, and chocolate, as a sweetener or moisture-stabilizing agent. The moisture-stabilizing action of sorbitol makes it a preferable choice for products that dry or harden faster, thus maintaining freshness during storage. Heart diseases and health issues are also a major concern in emerging countries. This is likely to drive the market for artificial sweeteners, which is one among the emerging food sweeteners that are non-caloric sweeteners and are 600 times sweeter than sugar.

Liquid Sorbitol Segment Leads The Market

The liquid sorbitol segment is expected to lead the sorbitol market. Liquid sorbitol is primarily used in the cosmetic & personal care industry, especially in the manufacturing of personal care applications. Liquid sorbitol is cost-effective as it requires less process cost and time in comparison with powder/crystal sorbitol. Liquid/Syrup sorbitol possesses several functionalities, such as sweetening agent, non-cariogenic, cooling effect, sugar-free, low-calorie, filler/diluent, and excellent compressibility. It is used to manufacture toothpaste, chewing gum, mouth fresheners, skin care, hair care, cosmetics, soaps & detergents, and shaving creams.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Sorbitol Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

