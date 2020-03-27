Sonobuoy Industry 2020 Market Applications, Share, Trends, Size, Key Players Analysis and 2025 Forecast

A sonobuoy (a portmanteau of sonar and buoy) is a relatively small buoy (typically 13 cm or 5 in, in diameter and 91 cm or 3 ft long) expendable sonar system that is dropped/ejected from aircraft or ships conducting anti-submarine warfare or underwater acoustic research. A tactical sonar system for transmitting submarine activity, the sonobuoy is a core technology for anti-submarine warfare.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sonobuoy in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The worldwide market for Sonobuoy is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2020

Sonobuoy Industry 2020 Market Research Report

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Sparton

Ultra Electronics

Thales

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Active Sonobuoy

Passive Sonobuoy

Special Purpose Sonobuoy

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Defense

Civil

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Sonobuoy market.

Chapter 1: Describe Sonobuoy Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Sonobuoy Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Sonobuoy Tablet, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Sonobuoy Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Sonobuoy market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Sonobuoy sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

