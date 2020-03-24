Solvent Recovery and Recycling Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2025

New Report on “Global Solvent Recovery and Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” added to orbisresearch.com store – This report studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant.

The Global Solvent Recovery and Recycling Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Solvent Recovery and Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

Solvent recycling is the process of taking used, dirty solvents and cleaning them until the solvent is returned to its pure form or to any acceptable specification. Used solvents are placed in a solvent recycler and “put through a process that fractionates and distills them from the chemicals that made them dirty — those introduced to create a reaction with the solvent.” Aside from the positive environmental impact from solvent recycling, a key benefit is cost reduction. Companies don’t need to buy the same amount of solvent, because it can be recycled, and disposal fees are greatly reduced with less of the dirty solvent discarded. This can be true for any segment of industry that uses solvents, including laboratories, auto body shops, paint shops and paint contractors.

In the solvent recycling market, there are three types of vendors. Some companies like Clean Planet Chemical, can offer recycling technology and provide recycling service, and customers are charged for the recycled solvent. The other type is that companies like IST Pure, mainly take selling solvent recycling machines as their key business. The third type is that companies like Maratek Environmental can both provide service and sell machines.

In 2018, the global Solvent Recovery and Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Veolia

Clean Planet Chemical

CycleSolv

Tradebe

Clean Harbors

Nippon Refine

Shinko Organic Chemical Industry

Yang Linhong

Maratek Environmental

IST Pure

CBG Technologies

Quanzhou Tianlong

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-site Solvent Recycling

Off-site Solvent Recycling

Market segment by Application, split into

Printing Industry

Painting & Coating Industry

Oil & Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

