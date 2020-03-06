Solvent-Based Adhesives Market 2020 Precise Outlook – 3M, Alfa International Corporation, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Everad Adhesives SAS

The global solvent-based adhesives market was worth $10.4 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% and reach $13.4 billion by 2023.

Solvent-based adhesives market is expected to benefit from growth in the automobile manufacturing industry during the forecast period. There is a drive for production of lightweight automobiles which is leading to an increase in demand for adhesives and sealants. These adhesives and sealants are used in place of welded joints, mechanical fasteners and gaskets and help reduce the weight of the automobile. Thus, rising demand for lightweight automobiles is expected to increase the demand for solvent-based adhesives during the forecast period.

3M, Alfa International Corporation, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Everad Adhesives SAS, DowDuPont, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp and Other.

1) By Type: PolyurethanePU; Styrenic Block; Ethyl Vinly AcetateEVA

2) By End Use Industry: Paper and Packaging; Building and Construction; Woodworking; Automotive and Transportation; Others

Stringent safety regulations associated with manufacturing and transportation of adhesive chemicals is acting as a restraint on the market. Adhesives are highly inflammable, toxic and hazardous when exposed to extreme temperatures and pressures. Companies in this industry are required to invest in equipment, technologies and processes to limit toxic levels and chemical contamination. These regulations increase operating costs for companies, thus limiting investments for business growth.

Companies in the solvent-based adhesives market are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment, smart devices to gather real time insights and optimize the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.

In October 2017, H.B. Fuller, a USA based adhesive manufacturing company acquired Royal Adhesives & Sealants for $1.575 Billion. With this acquisition, H.B. Fuller has acquired various adhesive products such as solvent-based, water-based, urethane and thermosetting epoxy technologies that are used for specialized applications. Royal Adhesives & Sealants was a USA based company specialized in adhesives and sealants.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Solvent-Based Adhesives Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

