Solid State Transformers (SST) Market Growth Analysis, Opportunities and Overview Forecast to 2026 | CREE, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies

The global Solid State Transformers (SST) Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Solid State Transformers (SST).

The global Solid State Transformers (SST) Market is valued at 119.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 514.7 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.0% during 2021-2026.

Solid State Transformers (SST) Market: Overview

Solid state transformer, also known as power electronic transformer (EPT), is a kind of electric power electronic transformation technology and electromagnetic induction principle based on the combination of high-frequency power conversion technology to achieve power characteristics of electricity into other Electric power characteristics of the static electrical equipment.

The market of solid state transformers is expected to be driven by the adoption of solid state transformers and demand for alternative power generation, traction locomotives, and power distribution in addition to the electrical vehicle charging stations.

Currently, Europe and North America are the most active regions in the research and development of solid state transformers, leading by several traditional transformer vendors such as ABB, GE, Siemens and others. The European market is expected to account for the largest market share, followed by North America and the Asia-Pacific. The growth of the North America market is expected to fuel by increasing installed capacity of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Solid State Transformers (SST) Market: CREE, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and others.

Solid State Transformers (SST) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the Solid State Transformers (SST) market on the basis of Types are:

Single-stage

Two-stage

Three-stage

others

On the basis of Application, the Solid State Transformers (SST) market is segmented into:

Alternative Power Generation

Smart Grid

Traction Locomotives

EV Charging

others

Regional Analysis for Solid State Transformers (SST) Market: For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Solid State Transformers (SST) market is analyzed across the following key geographies:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

