Solid State Transformers Market Growth and its Detail Analysis by Top Key players like ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Amantys Limited, Eaton Corporation Plc

A unique combination of high-powered semiconductor components, high-frequency transformers, and control circuitry is a solid state transformer. Solid state transformers are also known as smart transformers. These transformers provide flexibility for controlling various power distribution networks and also facilitate the smooth conversion of AC to DC and DC to AC. The smart transformers are used in a broad range of applications that include power grid and electric industries, alternative power generation and traction locomotives. Post the commercialization of smart transformers, the market for these transformers has witnessed rapid adoptions globally in the energy industry vertical.

Rising demands for efficient power supply and low-cost electricity is one of the major factors driving the adoptions of solid state transformers market. In addition, the growing installations of renewable energy sources, as well as smart grids across the globe, is also driving the growth in solid state transformers market. Higher initial costs of implementations coupled with lack of expertise on solid state transformers would act as a major barrier to the growth of the market. Increasing application of solid state transformers in the data centers coupled with larger data center deployments across the globe is anticipated to provide steady opportunities to the players operating in the solid state transformers market.

The reports cover key developments in the solid state transformers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from solid state transformers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for solid state transformers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the solid state transformers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the solid state transformers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

Amantys Limited

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Co.

GridBridge

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Varentec, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting the solid state transformers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the solid state transformers market in these regions.

