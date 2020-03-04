Solid State Drive Market Research Insights: Outlook, Applications and Forecast Report to 2025

The ‘Solid State Drive Market’ research report delivers a comprehensive analysis on the newest market drivers. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Solid State Drive Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Solid State Drive Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

The average storage capacity is predicted to elevate over the coming period owing to popularity of tablets and smartphones, which has permitted users to create huge volumes of digital content and data, thereby powering the market.

Also dubbed as a solid-state disk or an electronic disk, a solid-state drive is a data storage gadget that employs assemblies of added circuit as a memory to amass the info. Unlike hard disk drives, there are no shifting elements in SSDs and they keep hold of data without using power employing the NAND-flash memory processors.

The solid-state drives have different performance advantages, such as multi-tasking ability, higher random access speed, and higher durability & reliability over its traditional peers. SSDs are a better alternative for data hubs as they provide hierarchical storage, high speed, and mass volume due to their non-volatile memory tech. They also offer high-speed bus interface allowing high speed data transfer in enterprise systems.

By type, the market is divided into MLL (Multi-Level Cell), SLL (Single Level Cell), and TLL (Triple Level Cell). By storage interface, the market is divided SAS, SATA, and PCIe. By storage capacity, the market is divided into 251GB to 500GB, less than 250 GB, more than 1 TB, and 501GB to 1 TB. By application, the market is divided into data centers, laptops, PCs, and others. By end-users, the market is divided into industrial, client and enterprise users, and automotive. By region, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world

Key Players in the Solid State Drive Market Report

The major players included in the global solid state drive market forecast are Micron Technology, Inc.; Intel Corporation; Seagate Technology PLC; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; and Western Digital Corporation.

Key Market Segments:

By Interface:

SATA

SAS

PCIe

By Form Factor:

8”/2.5”

5”

2

2 (SFF 8639)

FHHL and HHHL

By Technology:

SLC

MLC Planar

MLC 3D

TLC Planar

TLC 3D

By End-User:

Enterprise

Client

Industrial

Automotive

