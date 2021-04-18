Solar Vehicle Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Volkswagen , Toyota , Ford , Mahindra & Mahindra , Nissan , General Motors

‘Solar Vehicle’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Solar Vehicle’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Solar Vehicle market report inclusions:

Key players:

Volkswagen , Toyota , Ford , Mahindra & Mahindra , Nissan , General Motors , Sono Motors , Hanergy Thin Film Power Group , Cruise Car , Solar Electric Vehicle Company , Jinko Solar , Trina Solar

Market Segmentation:

By EV (BEV, HEV & PHEV), Vehicle Type (PC & CV), Battery (Lithium-ion, Lead acid, & Lead carbon), Solar Panel (monocrystalline & polycrystalline), Neighborhood vehicles, Charging Stations

Global solar vehicle market is expected to be valued with approximately 2617 units in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Increasing demand of pollution free vehicle followed by rising government regulations and policies regarding solar vehicle is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, distributed solar energy would help in reducing transmission and distribution losses thereby, reducing co2 emission. Moreover, automotive manufacturers across the globe have started manufacturing solar vehicles for fulfilling the future demand of emission less vehicle. For instance, in March 2017, the Japanese version of Toyota Prius Prime was integrated with solar panels over the roof by Panasonic. Additionally, in April 2015, Mahindra has developed a solar panel integrated passenger car by modifying the Mahindra Reva and Mahindra e2o electric cars. Thus, rising demand of emission less vehicle across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the solar vehicle market is segmented into EV, Vehicle type, battery, solar panel, neighborhood vehicle and charging station. EV segment is further divided into BEV, HEV and PHEV. Moreover, vehicle type is segmented into PC and CV. Battery segment includes lithium-ion, lead acid and lead carbon. Solar panel is further divided into monocrystalline and polycrystalline. Neighborhood vehicles includes Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles, Industrial Utility Vehicles, Golf Carts and Personnel Carrier.

The regional analysis of global solar vehicle market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the market. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region, owing to technological advancements and increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the region.

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Solar Vehicle market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Solar Vehicle market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 List Manufacturers

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

4 Key Application Overview

5 Market by Type

6 Conclusion

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

