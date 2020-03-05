Solar Tracker Installation Market SWOT Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Future Trends and Technology, Industry Forecast 2020-2026

The global solar tracker installation was valued at $162.7 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $379.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2026. Solar tracking is the process of generating power from sunlight. A solar tracker is the device that directs solar panels, mirrors of heliostat, and Fresnel reflectors toward the sun.

Key players in the global solar tracker installation market are Abengoa SE, First Solar, Inc., Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., BrightSource Energy, Inc., Siemens AG, PVHardware, Arctech Solar, and NEXTracker.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

• Single axis

o Horizontal

o Vertical

• Dual axis

By End-use Industry

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Solar Tracker Installation Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

