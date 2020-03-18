Solar Street Lighting Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

The solar street light is broadly being used for outdoor street lighting as their key source of energy in solar power. With no necessity on conventional sources of energy, these lighting mediums operated on standalone mode, eradicating the necessity of a general grid of any power requirements. The standalone solar photovoltaic street lighting system involves re-chargeable lead acid battery for storage, PV (photovoltaic) modules for charging the battery, light-emitting diodes (LED), light source (compact fluorescent lamps), appropriate electronics for the operation, mechanical hardware for fixing subsystems and safe charging and discharging of the battery.

The increasing potential of solar technologies coupled with the growing demand for clean energy sources is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the solar street light market. The increasing investments toward the refurbishment of conventional electricity generation sources along with rapid technological advancements toward product flexibility, efficiency, and operation are anticipated to grow the product demand. Additionally, continuous innovations, declining battery costs, and advancement in product design are predicted to boost the growth of the solar street light market.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009576/

The reports cover key developments in the solar street lighting market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from solar street lighting market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for solar street lighting market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the solar street lighting market.

The report also includes the profiles of key solar street lighting market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Anhui Longvolt Energy Co., Ltd

– BISOL Group

– Bridgelux, Inc.

– Dragons Breath Solar

– Omegasolar

– SOKOYO

– Sol Inc.

– Solar Lighting International, Inc.

– Sunna Design SA

– Urja Global Limited

The report analyzes factors affecting solar street lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the solar street lighting market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009576/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Email Id: [email protected]

Phone : +1-646-491-9876