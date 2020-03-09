Solar Pumps Market report to study and analyses the market size ( Consumption, Value, Volume and Production ) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Solar Pumps market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Solar Pumps industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Bright Solar, Lorentz, Shakti Pumps, SunEdison, Tata Power Solar, Conergy, CRI Group, USL, Dankoff Solar, Flowserve, Greenmax Technology, Grundfos, Jain Irrigation Systems Solar Pumps ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.Solar Pumps Market report provide the in-depth analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market (Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges and Risks).

A solar pump runs on electricity generated by a solar PV array. The overall pump set is attached to the water source; the solar panel converts the solar energy into electricity, thereby operating the motor to pump water. These pumps eliminate the use of conventional fuel sources such as diesel.

During 2017, APAC dominated the global solar pumps market with a market share of nearly 40% in terms of revenue. The demand for solar pumps is mainly driven by the initiatives taken up by countries like India and China to promote sustainable development. These countries have taken measures to increase their solar photovoltaic installations. The rising number of photovoltaic installations in China is expected to propel this markets growth in APAC.

❇ Submersible Pumps

❇ Surface Pumps

❇ Direct Current (DC) Pumps

❇ Alternate Current (AC) Pumps

❇ Solar Pumps

❇ Residential

❇ Commercial

❇ Industrial

❇ Agricultural

❇ Other

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

