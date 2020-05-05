Solar Photovoltaic Market is Touching New Level by 2019-2025| Emmvee, TATA BP Solar and Vikram Solar

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “India Solar Photovoltaic Market Outlook, 2021”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Solar Photovoltaic Market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the India Solar Photovoltaic Market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Emmvee, TATA BP Solar and Vikram Solar etc.

Summary

The word “photovoltaic” combines two terms “photo” means light and “voltaic” means voltage. A photovoltaic system uses photovoltaic (PV) cells to directly convert sunlight into electricity. The primary strategy for use of Pvs as the electrical power source for a residence is reducing the need for electricity. Refrigerators, air conditioners, electric water heaters, electric ranges, electric dryers, and clothes washers are all large users of electricity. Highly energy conserving alternatives and gas appliances are available to greatly reduce electrical loads. This report is about the market size of the solar PV market in India as the demand for power in India is a on a continuous raise. This report reveals how government is focusing on promoting the use of solar products for achieving grid parity. The report discusses briefly about the technology related governing solar PV in India.

India has achieved cumulative installed capacity of 3 GW solar PV in the year ending 2014. Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are the top 5 states which contribute more than 85% of the total solar PV capacity installed in the country. The government policies have been the main reason for the growth in the solar energy sector. Manufacturing facilities and the declining prices of the PV modules in India will make the PV market with a boom in the future.

According to “India Solar Photovoltaic Market Outlook, 2021”, the installed capacity for solar photovoltaic market in India is expected to reach more than 15 GW till 2021. Crystalline Silicon type solar photovoltaics are expected to lead the market in terms of technology. Off grid solar photovoltaic system are expected to cover more than half of the market by 2021. The report reveals that Emmvee, TATA BP Solar and Vikram Solar are the leading players in Indian solar photovoltaic market and their revenue share is expected to grow over the forecasted period, owing to their expansion plans and widening of dealership networks.

• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

• To anticipate the market size in 2021 and the growth rate by then

• Key Category

1. Global Renewable Market Outlook

2. Global Solar Photovoltaic Market Outlook

3. India Energy Market Outlook

4. India Renewable Energy Market Outlook

5. India Solar Photovoltaic Market Outlook

• Global Renewable Market Outlook – Market Size By Cumulative Capacity

• Segmental Analysis – By Region, By Country, By type

• Global Solar Photovoltaic Market Outlook – Market size By Cumulative Capacity

• Global Solar Photovoltaic Market Outlook – Market Size By New Installed Capacity

-Segmental Analysis – By Company, By Region, By Country, By Technology

• India Energy Market Outlook

• India Renewable Energy Market Outlook – Market Size By Cumulative Capacity

• India Renewable Energy Market Outlook – Market Size By New Installed Capacity

• Segmental Analysis – By Region, By State, By type

• India Solar photovoltaic Market Outlook – Market Size By Cumulative Capacity

• India Solar Photovoltaic Market Outlook – Market Size By new Installed Capacity

• Segmental Analysis – By Company, By Region, By State, By End User of solar Roof Top

• Pricing By Net metering

• State wise tariffs of Solar Power (grid Connected)

• – The key vendors in this market space

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of Solar Photovoltaic Market in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Photovoltaic Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size

2.1.1. By Value

2.1.1.1. Overall Market

2.1.2. By Volume

2.1.2.1. Global Cumulative Installed Capacity

2.1.2.2. Global Annual Installed Capacity

2.1.2.3. PV Electricity Generated

2.1.2.4. By Region by Installed Capacity

2.1.2.5. Shipment by Company

2.1.2.6. Global PV Production

2.1.2.7. PV Installation by Country

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Region

2.2.2. By Installation By Country

2.2.3. By Technology

2.2.4. By End User Segment

2.2.5. By Grid Type

2.3. Production Process

2.4. Pricing Analysis

3. Indian Solar PV Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size

3.1.1. By Value

3.1.1.1. Overall Installed Capacity

3.1.1.2. Cumulative Installed Capacity of cells

3.1.1.3. Cumulative Installed Capacity of modules

3.1.1.4. By Export of PV Modules

3.1.1.5. By Region

3.1.2. By Volume

3.1.2.1. By State wise Installations

3.1.2.2. By State wise Schemes

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Grid Type

3.2.2. By Technology

3.3. Production

3.4. Pricing Analysis

4. India Economic Profile – 2014

5. Raw Material

6. Certifications

….Continued

