Solar Microinverter Market Growth Projection, Share, Size, Outlook and Forecast (2019-2024)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Solar Microinverter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global solar microinverter market reached a value of US$ 230 Million in 2018. Increasing deployment of solar microgrids is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Owing to rising environmental-consciousness, governments of several countries have undertaken initiatives for the utilization of renewable and clean energy sources for electricity generation. Furthermore, the incorporation of Module-level Power Electronics (MLPE) in solar PV systems for improved operational performance has further increased the demand for solar microinverters. Also, the development of fully-networked, software-defined intelligent microinverters with advanced grid function, along with extensive research and development (R&D), is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.37 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 25% during 2019-2024.

A solar microinverter is a device that is installed in solar arrays for converting the direct current (DC) generated by the photovoltaic (PV) cell into the alternating current (AC). As compared to the conventional string inverters, solar microinverters offer enhanced operational efficiency and immense design flexibility. They also aid in maximizing power from solar panels through the Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology while significantly reducing the risk of fire hazards.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Connectivity:

1. Standalone

2. On-Grid

Breakup by Component:

1. Hardware

2. Software

Breakup by Communication Channel:

1. Wired

2. Wireless

Breakup by Type:

1. Single Phase

2. Three Phase

Breakup by Application:

1. Residential

2. Commercial

3. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players in Solar Microinverter Market being ABB, Chilicon Power, Enphase Energy, APsystems, SunPower, Darfon Electronics Corporation, Delta Energy Systems, Siemens, Alencon Systems, Renesola, Omnik New Energy, Enluxsolar, Sungrow, Sensata Technologies, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

