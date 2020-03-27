Solar Micro Inverters Market Assessment Analysis 2019-2025

Solar Micro Inverters Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Solar Micro Inverters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Solar Micro Inverters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Solar Micro Inverters Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Segments Covered

By System Type Stand-Alone Integrated

By End Use Type Residential (0-20Kw) Commercial (20Kw-1Mw) Utility (1Mw and above)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Chile Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Belgium Netherlands Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Enphase Energy Inc.

Altenergy Power Systems Inc.

SMA Solar Technology AG

ABB Ltd.

SunPower Corporations

Darfon Electronics Corporation

Northern Electric and Power Co. Ltd.

Sparq Systems

Chilicon Power,LLC

iEnergy Co. Ltd.

