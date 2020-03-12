Solar Electric Power Generation Industry Analysis and Technology Overview Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Solar Electric Power Generation Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The solar electric power generation market consists of sales of solar electric power and related services. It is used in various forms to support the electricity needs of homes or businesses. The solar electric power generation industry includes companies that operate facilities that produce electricity from solar energy. The electricity from solar energy is produced by the conversion of solar energy in photovoltaic (PV) cells, which generate voltage and current at their terminals when exposed to sunlight.

Rising investments from government organizations contributed to the growth of the solar electric power generation industry. The market has enhanced from increased government spending on advanced solar panel research and development. For instance, in 2018, Oxford PV, a startup photovoltaics company working with Oxford University, UK, received an investment of $3 million from the UK government to build its new technology that uses a new type of material to produce solar cells for boosting renewable energy production. Rising investments from government organizations in research and development of electricity generation through solar energy drove the market.

Solar Electric Power Generation Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Photovoltaic Systems

Concentrated Solar Power Systems

By Solar Module:

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Cadmium Telluride

Amorphous Silicon Cells

Others

By End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The solar electric power generation market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the solar electric power generation market in 2019.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Solar Electric Power Generation Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Solar Electric Power Generation Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Solar Electric Power Generation Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Solar Electric Power Generation Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Solar Electric Power Generation Market

Chapter 27. Solar Electric Power Generation Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Solar Electric Power Generation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Solar Electric Power Generation market are

Enel SpA

Exelon Corp.

Dominion Energy, Inc.

Engie S.A

Canadian Solar Inc.

Sharp Corporation

State Power Investment Corp. Ltd

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd

Tata Power Solar.

