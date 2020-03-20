Soil Moisture Sensor Market to 2025 includes global analysis and forecast by type: Acclima Inc., Decagon Devices, Campbell Scientific, Inc

Soil Moisture Sensor market is expected to grow US$ 288.3 Mn by 2025 from US$ 99.3 Mn in 2016. Based on Type, Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensor segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of value share throughout the forecast period. The segment is estimated to account over 60% of value share in 2016. Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensor are primarily used for measuring the water content of the soil referencing with dielectric constant, electrical resistance or interaction with neutrons. These devices enable the users to make a reliable and accurate soil moisture measurements, thus making it ideal for applications related to soil science, environmental science, agricultural science, horticulture, biology, botany, and others.

Some of the major trends identified across the market include shifting consumer focus towards smart sensors, development of sensors allowing measurement at a larger area and rising utilization of sensors for residential use. Rising focus towards conservation of water, and increasing product application across industry verticals are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. Lacking consumer awareness towards the adoption of advanced irrigation techniques in agriculture sector primarily due to the presence of unskilled labor is identified as one of the major factor inhibiting the growth of the market.

Based on end-user vertical, agriculture segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to consumer focus towards water conservation during irrigation and enhanced quality of crops. Followed by agriculture, sports turf segment is expected to gain significant share in terms of revenue contribution. Consumer increasing focus towards field aesthetics and controlled growth of grass in sport outdoor arena is mainly during the growth of the segment.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Soil Moisture Sensor industry.

The report segments the global Soil Moisture Sensor market as follows:

Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market – By Type

Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensor

Soil Water Potential Sensor

Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market – By End-user Vertical

Sports Turf

Agriculture

Landscaping and Ground Care

Forestry

Others

