Software Testing Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

This report examines the size of the global software testing market, the state and forecast of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report ranks the global software testing market by companies, regions, types, and end-use industries.

This report examines the software testing market. Software testing is a survey conducted to provide stakeholders with information about the quality of the software product or service being tested. Software testing can also provide an objective and independent view of the software to enable the business to appreciate and understand the risks of implementing the software. Testing techniques include the process of running a program or application to find software bugs (errors or other faults) and to verify that the software product is suitable for use.

In 2017, the size of the global software testing market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Capgemini

Wipro

Cognizant

HP

Infosys

TCS

Hexaware

Katalon Studio

IBM

Tricentis Tosca Testsuite

Worksoft

Certifier TestPlant eggPlant Functional

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

council in test and

test assurance compliance, testing of

application and software, testing,

risk and compliance covering of

other

Market segment by application, divided into

artificial intelligence tests

cybersecurity tests

blockchain tests other

IoT tests

The objectives of this report's study are:

To study and forecast the size of the software testing market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the software testing market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region , company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players

Software test manufacturers Software test manufacturers

Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Software testing Sub-component

manufacturers Industry association

Downstream vendors

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the software testing market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, state and forecast of the global software testing market in 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Software Testing Industry

1.1 Overview of the software testing market

1.1.1 Scope of the software test product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size of the global software testing and analysis market by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Software testing market by type

1.3.1 Test and compliance consultancy

1.3.2 Quality assurance test

1.3.3 Application and software testing

1.3.4 Coverage of risk and compliance tests

1.3.5 Others

1.4 End-user / application software testing market

1.4.1 Artificial intelligence tests

1.4.2 Cybersecurity tests

1.4.3 Blockchain test

1.4.4 Test IoT

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Analysis of the Global Software Testing Competition by Players

2.1 Size of the software testing market (value) per player (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Capgemini

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

To continue…

