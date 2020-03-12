Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025

Software defined networking market is expected to grow US$ 23.93 billion by 2025 from US$ 1.62 billion in 2015.

The Telecom & IT industry segment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Speed, size, and efficiency are the essential elements which nowadays rule the IT industry. Increased adoption of smart phones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles and other gadgets for transferring data has created a need for software defined networking. Software defined networking solutions offer various benefits to IT industry such as speed of deployment, waste and energy efficiency and most important is scalability.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000148/

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

VMware

Juniper Networks

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

Cumulus Networks

NEC Corporation

Brocade Communications Systems

Broadcom Ltd

Thus, IT industry is adopting the software defined networking for keeping pace in the highly competitive market. Furthermore, high growth rate of mobile subscribers is also creating a need for extension in data storage capacity and efficient servers for networking. Telecom industry players are opting for software defined networking solutions as they provide operational efficiency, and reduced costs.

Software defined networking market by end-user vertical is segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication & IT, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, research and academia and others. The propagation of cloud based service implementations in the enterprise are some of the trends contributing to the emergence of software defined networking market. Almost all the industry verticals are increasingly demanding software defined networking facilities that improve the business operations and productivity while limiting security risks.

The overall Software defined networking market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The Software defined networking market research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Software defined networking market.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000148/

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

Highlights key machine vision systems thereby allowing organizations to gain revenues by focusing majorly on select products.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the machine vision systems market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Examine the current and future impact of the five forces namely: bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants and degree of competition.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.