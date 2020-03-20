Software Defined Data Center Market to 2025 explores global analysis by top players Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Latest market study on “Software Defined Data Center Market to 2025 by Solution (into Server virtualization, Software Defined Storage (SDS), Management Software/Platform and Software Defined Network (SDN)), Services (Integration & Deployment and Consultation & Professional), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Telecom & IT and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the software defined data center market is estimated to reach US$ 103.66 billion by 2025 from US$ 16.35 billion in 2015. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000248/

The abrupt acceleration experienced by the financial and banking institutions due to the emergence of technology in these industries are anticipated to make the major contribution towards the revenue growth of software defined data centers. The banks and the financial sector accumulated critical data of their clients that includes their confidential financial details, thus secure, agile and measurable data centers play a very important role in their business.

Europe has the largest market for banking and financial corporations. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse Group, and Royal Bank of Scotland are some of the major financial industries investing into this market.

The adoption of software defined data center solutions can help the organizations to meet the rapidly growing demands of data processing and management for the varied business purpose. With increasing technological adoption trend for improving overall efficiency and achieving better and ease in manageability Addition to this, the thriving trend of cloud based data management solutions is also expected to accelerate the software defined data center solutions adoption across the industries. With the dense presence of data center and various small and large enterprise in the NA, Europe and APAC region and the growing awareness about the benefits of software defined data centers, its adoption will bolster in the software defined data center market.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000248/

Enterprises and businesses are experiencing paradigm shift in their operations especially in developing economies. Awareness about the benefits of software defined data center has significantly increased the adoptions among various organizations. Digitalization of economies, need for efficient and cost effective management solutions are favoring the further growth of software defined data center market. Furthermore, developed economies have been the breeding grounds for a large number of small and medium that are the significant adopters of software defined data solutions. As a result, software defined data center market is expected to witness a huge opportunity with its rise in the NA, Europe and APAC region.

Some of the key players in this market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and VMware Inc. among others.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000248/

The report segments the global software defined data center market as follows:

Global Software Defined Data Center Market – By Solution

Server virtualization

Software Defined Storage (SDS)

Management Software/Platform

Software Defined Network (SDN)

Global Software Defined Data Center Market – By Service

Integration and Deployment Services

Consulting & Professional Services

Global EFSS Market – By End-user Industry

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication & IT

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail

Others

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]