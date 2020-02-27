Soft Drinks Packaging Market Segmented by Top Players and Global Competition: Ball Corporation, Owens-Illinois Inc, Pacific Can China Holdings Ltd

Global Soft Drinks Packaging Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The soft drinks packaging market was valued at USD 25.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 35.43 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.96% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

The demand for advanced 100% recyclable packaging solutions is increasing. Also, awareness about the hazardous packaging products among the consumers is growing. The scope of the study for soft drinks packaging market has considered the types of packaging made of different materials and products offered by companies globally.

Market By Top Companies:

Amcor Limited, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Graham Packaging Company, Ball Corporation, Owens-Illinois Inc, Pacific Can China Holdings Limited, Crown Holdings Incorporated, CAN-PACK S.A., CKS Packaging, Inc., Refresco Group N.V., Tetra Pak, Inc., Ardagh Group S.A.

Market Overview-

The soft drinks are generally non-alcoholic beverage drinks which contain carbonated air, added flavors, and ingredients. The new trend towards healthy and natural content drinks is gaining the market share.

– The carbonated soft drinks (CSD) market has reached a mature stage in the beverages market. In recent years it has gone through multiple changes, and this state of flux is expected to continue in the near future. In recent years, consumers are progressively becoming health-conscious. Consumers are now spending more on products that keep them refreshed and are safe to consume.

– Consumers prefer healthy products with multiple flavors option into the product. Keeping this in mind, companies are launching more products to meet these demands. Hence, creating more opportunities for the packaging market of such products.

– The economies of developing countries like China and India are growing, which is creating an increase in disposable income across the population. Consumers are now demanding more of ready-to-use packaged drinks.

– However, stringent government restrictions over the use of non-biodegradable plastics are restricting companies on other environment-friendly packaging materials. These products are limiting the profit margin due to higher cost and ultimately affecting the overall soft drink packaging market.

Industry Research Coverage



Plastic to Account for the Largest Market Share

– Consumer preference for plastic packaging in the soft drinks industry has been observed over other products in, as plastic packages are lightweight and more comfortable to handle. Also, the major manufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging solutions, as the cost of production is significantly lower.

– However, the market is expected to face challenges due to government regulations and consumer demand pushing manufacturers to look for packaging solutions that are biodegradable or derived from sustainable sources.

– Furthermore, a significant amount of plastic products are being recycled & reused in recent years. Also, the variety of plastics available for packagings, such as PVC, PE, PP, PS, PET, and nylon is one of the reasons contributing to the market share of this segment. According to the British Soft Drinks Association, out of total carbonated soft drinks consumed in 2017, 59% of drinks were packaged with plastic material and followed by metal.

– Coca-cola has revealed that it has used three million tonnes of plastics in the year 2017. Hence, with the average weight of 10 grams a bottle, it employed 300 million plastic bottles in that year. Even though the sales of carbonated drinks is towards the declining trend, the use of plastic for other soft drinks offered by different players has multiplied over the years.

– Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles are expected to witness steady demand from consumers during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is a region with a huge customer base and several fast-growing economies. However, packaging preferences differ considerably from region to region, thus adopting region and application-specific strategies is expected to result in better product movement. Moreover, manufacturers are actively adopting sustainable packaging practices due to the increased pressure from consumer groups, government, and customers.

– Japanese consumers have the highest per capita spending power in Asia. This, combined with the growing size of its aging population and the new functional food labeling system, has created an opportunity for premium functional soft drinks products, particularly those with health claims targeting an older demographic.

– According to Red Bull, in 2018, its sales grew by 30% in India and this trend is expected to continue in the forecasted period 2019-2024.

– Countries like India and China are showing rapid urbanization and currently with 33% and 51% urban population respectively. With the urbanization, growing disposable income is creating demand for soft drink products and hence affecting the soft drinks packaging market.

Industry Recent Trends

– Mar 2019 – Amcor Limited acquired its rival Bemis Company, Inc. By combining these two market leaders, Amcor aims to create a stronger value proposition for shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

– Jun 2018 – Thimonnier innovated a new packaging solution STRAAP, with an aim for reducing packaging wastes by eliminating cap and straw for soft drinks packaging products. The main innovation of the STRAAP is the combination of a protective film on the drinking area and the patented PepUp valve. Its volume is reduced to its content, and therefore needs a minimum of packaging materials, consisting of either a laminated film or a single-material film easily recyclable.

Finally, this Soft Drinks Packaging report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Soft Drinks Packaging product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

