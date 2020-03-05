Soft Drinks Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions : Edition 2020-2025

This report on the global Soft Drinks Market Research Report 2019 is detailed research that helps answer business questions related to competitive intelligence, market analysis, and market trends. It also highlights each of the prominent factors responsible for the growth of the market are; demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

According to this study, over the next five years the Soft Drinks market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 135850 million by 2025, from $ 114550 million in 2019.

Key Players:

Coca-Cola, Otsuka Holdings, PepsiCo, Suntory, Danone, Nestle, Asahi Soft Drinks, Dr Pepper Snapple, Kirin, Red Bull, Ito En, Innocent Drinks, Britvic, Unilever Group, POM Wonderful, B Natural, Rasna, Highland Spring, Arizona Beverage, A.G. Barr, Nongfu Spring, Uni-President Enterprises, Ting Hsin International Group, F&N Foods, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of Soft Drinks industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Soft Drinks players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Soft drink, any of a class of nonalcoholic beverages, usually but not necessarily carbonated, normally containing a natural or artificial sweetening agent, edible acids, natural or artificial flavors, and sometimes juice. Natural flavors are derived from fruits, nuts, berries, roots, herbs, and other plant sources.

Soft drinks are called “soft” in contrast to “hard drinks” (alcoholic beverages). Small amounts of alcohol may be present in a soft drink, but the alcohol content must be less than 0.5% of the total volume if the drink is to be considered non-alcoholic.

The global soft drink industry’s top four producers are estimated to account for 39.10% of industry capacity in 2015 with production facilities located around the world. Although not every country is exclusively dominated by multinational companies, these companies tend to dominate the markets in many countries, meaning that they also often directly control the bottling and distribution of their product. Correspondingly, they also have a great influence over most, if not all of the value chain through their superior bargaining power.

Soft Drinks Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

Carbonates

Dilutables

Bottled Water

Fruit Juice

Still & Juice Drinks

Market Segmented by Applications:

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Stores

Others

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

