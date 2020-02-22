Sofa Beds Market is Expected to Double Its Market Size in Upcoming Years

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Sofa Beds Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Willow & Hall (United Kingdom), Natuzzi (Italy), Alstons (United Kingdom), MERAL (Belgium), Shenzhen PG Century Furniture (China), JAY-BE (United Kingdom), Stylus (United Kingdom), Sofa So Good Australia (Australia) etc. The Study will help you gain market insights, upcoming trends and influencing growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Industry Background:

Sofa Beds are the big cushions, which comes under the working process of upholstery that enables the user to provide better comfort and a lavish look to their sofa’s. These sofa beds are designed in such a way that the consumer can feel so comforted just like the way he or she feels in his or her beds. Sofa beds are manufactured by different kinds of materials and fabrics. According to statista, the revenue generated by the Seats & Sofas segment amounts to USD 64,008m in 2019. And the market is expected to grow annually by approximately 1.3% (CAGR). Hence enhancing the growth of the sofa beds market directly.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand for Sofa in Both Emerging and Developed Countries and Increasing Demand for fully Furnished Apartments with Luxuries Sofa.

Globally, a noticeable Market Trend is evident Rising Sofa as a Symbol of Fashion as well as Trend in Households . Major Vendors, such as Willow & Hall (United Kingdom), Natuzzi (Italy), Alstons (United Kingdom), MERAL (Belgium), Shenzhen PG Century Furniture (China), JAY-BE (United Kingdom), Stylus (United Kingdom), Sofa So Good Australia (Australia) and Kiwi Bed & Sofas (New Zealand) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Sofa in Both Emerging and Developed Countries

Increasing Demand for fully Furnished Apartments with Luxuries Sofa

Market Trend

Rising Sofa as a Symbol of Fashion as well as Trend in Households

Growing Customer Preferences in terms of Factors namely Luxury as well as Comfort

Restraints:

High Price Associated with these Sofas

Opportunities:

Rapid Pace of Urbanization and Growth in the Real Estate Industry is Growing the Demand for Sofa Beds and Increase in the Inclination towards Modern Interiors

Challenges:

Rising Prices of the Raw Materials such as Leather, Foam, and Wood is a bit Challenging

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Vendors landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

